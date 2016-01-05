IHSA Hoops Rankings - Jan. 5

The first state media poll of 2016 was released Tuesday. Check below to see the full rankings.

ILLINOIS BOYS:

Here are the second set of 2015-16 rankings of Illinois high school boys basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This vote was taken Jan. 5. The poll's now are a weekly concern before the state tournament:

Class 4A

School W-L Pt

1. Curie (12) 10-1 120

2. Simeon 8-2 106

3. Kenwood 9-1 82

4. Harvey Thornton 9-1 74

5. Evanston Township 10-2 61

6. Rock Island 10-2 42

7. Edwardsville 9-3 41

8. Glenbard West 12-0 31

9. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 10-3 25

10. Joliet West 9-3 17

Others receiving votes: Riverside-Brookfield 16. Niles Notre Dame 14. Thornwood 8. Whitney Young 6. Quincy 4. Zion Benton 4. Maine South 3. Bradley-Bourbonnais 2. Deerfield 2. Champaign Centennial 1. Lake Zurich 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pt

1. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (12) 11-1 164

2. Morgan Park (5) 10-1 145

3. Peoria Manual 10-1 135

4. Fenwick 11-1 94

5. Springfield Lanphier 11-1 88

6. Bogan 10-3 64

7. Westchester St. Joseph 11-2 59

8. Galesburg 13-1 51

9. Washington 12-1 34

(tie)Centralia 12-2 34

10. LaSalle-Peru 9-0 18

Others receiving votes: Normal University 17. Farragut 10. Decatur MacArthur 7. Metamora 5. Lincoln Way West 4. North Lawndale 2. Champaign Central 2. Rockford Boylan 1. Chicago Vocational 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pt

1. Teutopolis (6) 12-1 139

2. Winnebago (5) 9-1 134

3. Breese Central (1) 11-2 125

4. Warrensburg-Latham (2) 12-00 115

5. Seton Academy (1) 11-4 78

6. Lawrenceville (1) 12-1 63

7. Orr (1) 7-2 53

8. Rockridge 10-4 47

9. Pleasant Plains 9-2 29

10. Quincy Notre Dame 9-3 28

Others receiving votes: Hales Franciscan 27. Sterling Newman 16. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14. Monmouth-Roseville 12. St. Joseph-Ogden 11. Nashville 10. Reed-Custer 9. Pana 6. Chicago Christian 5. Athens 3. Petersburg PORTA 3. Williamsville 3. Marshall 2. Byron 1. Pittsfield 1. Kewanee 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pt

1. Okawville (10) 13-1 165

2. Brimfield (7) 12-0 152

3. Colfax Ridgeview (1) 11-2 103

4. Flanagan 12-1 86

5. Metro-East Lutheran 13-3 78

6. Woodlawn 11-1 71

7. Quest Academy 12-1 63

8. Altamont 11-1 60

9. Liberty 14-1 44

10. Leo 13-3 41

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Gibault 41. St. Francis de Sales 16. Newark 16. East Dubuque 15. Polo 14. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 8. Woodland 5. Payson Seymour 4. Lewistown 3. Raymond Lincolnwood 2. Madison 1. Patoka 1. Christopher 1.

===

ILLINOIS GIRLS:

Here are the second set of 2015-16 rankings of Illinois high school girls basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. This vote was taken Jan. 5. The poll's now are a weekly concern before the state tournament:

Class 4A

School W-L Pts

1. Montini (9) 16-0 90

2. Fremd 14-1 80

3. New Trier 16-3 68

4. Whitney Young 10-4 56

5. Benet 14-1 55

6. Edwardsville 12-1 47

7. Rock Island 13-2 30

8. River Forest Trinity 11-4 24

9. Hersey 12-3 11

10. Stevenson 12-3 8

Others receiving votes: Proviso East 6. Evanston Township 4. Danville 3. Batavia 3. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Huntley 2. Belleville West 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 2. Proviso West 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts

1. Morgan Park (7) 13-1 100

2. Galesburg (1) 18-0 85

3. Morton (1) 13-1 82

4. Rockford Lutheran 13-0 69

5. Chicago Marshall (2) 16-1 55

6. Champaign St. Thomas More 11-2 47

7. Antioch 16-0 45

8. Charleston 17-0 34

9. Burlington Central 11-1 33

10. North Lawndale (1) 10-7 27

Others receiving votes: Rochester 18. Rich East 13. Highland 11. Canton 11. Bogan 9. Washington 7. Salem 5. Springfield 5. Benton 2. Johnsburg 1. Joliet Catholic 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts

1. Breese Central (9) 13-2 129

2. Hillsboro (1) 16-1 105

3. Teutopolis (1) 15-4 88

4. Flora (1) 15-2 67

5. Eureka 12-2 66

6. Piasa Southwestern (1) 15-3 64

7. Havana 15-2 44

8. Athens 12-6 43

9. Sherrard 14-4 37

10. Knoxville 17-4 31

Others receiving votes: Byron 24. Tuscola 23. Lawrenceville 21. Marshall 11. Bloomington Central Catholic 8. Breese Mater Dei 3. Nashville 2. Watseka 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Peoria Christian 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts

1. Moweaqua Central A&M (10) 14-0 109

2. Annawan (1) 12-3 99

3. Danville Schlarman (1) 9-1 98

4. Cissna Park 16-0 96

5. Calhoun (1) 13-2 87

6. Lebanon (1) 14-0 66

7. Brimfield 18-3 62

8. Catlin (Salt Fork) 15-1 30

9. Mount Olive 15-3 27

10. Harvest Christian Academy 11-4 22

Others receiving votes: Liberty Payson Seymour 19. Ashton-Franklin Center 15. Elgin Academy 11. Galena 10. Hardin County 8. North Greene 4. Erie 3. Neoga 3. Indian Creek 1.