Red Cross encouraging blood donations throughout National Blood Donor Month

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - The American Red Cross is encouraging central Illinois residents to donate blood during National Blood Donor Month this January.

Officials say donors of all types are needed to main a sufficient supply, and donors with blood types O, B negative, and A negative are encouraged to donate double red cells where available.

The importance of these donations are being highlighted by the Red Cross during National Blood Donor Month. Officials say their goal is to increase the number of blood and platelet donations throughout the winter months, one of the most difficult times of the year to collect donations.

We've included a list of blood donation opportunities being hosted by the Red Cross below:

Macon County:

Decatur:

1/16/2016: 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Macon County Farm Bureau, 1150 West Pershing

1/21/2016: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

1/28/2016: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

Argenta:

1/22/2016: 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Argenta Oreana High School, 500 North Main Street

Mount Zion:

1/25/2016: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lion's Club, 1595 West Main Street

Forsyth:

1/30/2016: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Hickory Point Mall, Route 51 North, 1146 Hickory Point Mall

Douglas County:

Arcola:

1/18/2016: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., The Arcola Center, 107 West Main Street

1/25/2016: 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Central Wood, 226 East CR 200 North

1/26/2016: 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Country Salvage, 427 E County Rd 200 North

Coles County:

Charleston:

1/13/2016: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Ballroom, 1720 7th St.

1/26/2016: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th St.

Mattoon:

1/18/2016: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Ave

1/21/2016: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Cross County Mall, 700 East Broadway

Oakland:

1/26/2016: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Oakland Christian Church, 25 W Montgomery St



Effingham County:

Beecher City:

1/25/2016: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Beecher City High School, 438 East State Highway 33



Shelby County:

Cowden:

1/19/2016: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 4th and Locust

Shelbyville:

1/21/2016: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West N. 6th

Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. To make an appointment, call (800) 733-2767, or visit the Red Cross website by clicking here.