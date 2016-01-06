Decatur crews work to repair water main on East Riverside Avenue

DECATUR - Decatur officials say a portion of East Riverside Avenue will be temporarily closed while crews conduct an emergency repair work order.

Officials say the 1200, 1300, and 1400 blocks of East Riverside Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning on January 6 at 8:00 a.m. The closure is expected to last until about 3:00 p.m. on January 8, weather permitting. Crews will be in the area to repair a water main that serves the 100 through 1400 blocks of East Riverside Avenue.

Although through traffic will be barred from entering the area, residents will still have access to their homes. Motorists are asked to slow down, use caution, and seek alternate routes.

For more information, call Mark O'Connor at (217) 875-5705.