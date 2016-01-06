U.S. Cellular Coliseum to implement new security measures

BLOOMINGTON - U.S. Cellular Coliseum officials say they will begin to implement additional security measures on January 8 to ensure the safety of all guests to the facility.

Officials say these new measures will include size restrictions being placed on bags brought into the building, hand-held security wanding, and more items being prohibited. In order to allow for these new measures, officials say doors will open approximately 90 prior to the start time of most events.

Individuals who bring in bags larger than 13" x 15" x 6" will be asked to either return the bag to the car, or to discard the bag. Additionally, all personal items, including bags and purses, are subject to search. If any prohibited items are found during the search, guests will be asked to return the item to their vehicle, or the item will be confiscated. Exceptions will be made for medically-necessary items.

Prohibited items include outside food and drinks, weapons of any kind, chain belts, professional cameras, pocket knives, and other hazardous or potentially dangerous items.

