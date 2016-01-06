Illinois citizens encouraged to observe National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police is encouraging Illinois citizens to show their appreciation for local police officers by observing National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9.

In a news release, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police President Chris Southwood encourages citizens to "make an effort to let these brave men and women know they are appreciated for what they do for us." Additionally, IFOP officials have offered several suggestions on ways to observe National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Some of these suggestions have been listed below:

- Thanking a police officer personally

- Send a supportive card or letter to your local law enforcement agency

- "Like" or "Follow" you local law enforcement agency's profile on social media

- Organize an event to support police officers

- Wear blue clothing or display a blue light

- Share the Law Enforcement Appreciation Day PSA, located here.

For more information about the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, click here.