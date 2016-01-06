Salvation Army surpasses 2015 Tree of Lights goal, raises more than $400,000

DECATUR - The Salvation Army in Decatur has announced that it has reached and surpassed the 2015 Tree of Lights campaign goal of $400,000.

Salvation Army Major Wes Dalberg says the goal was reached thanks to the generosity of the community. Officials say a total of $419,256.17 was collected during the campaign, with donations coming in through the Red Kettles, mail, online, and drop offs.

Money raised during the Tree of Lights campaign is used to fund various services, such as a 24/7 homeless shelter, food pantry, gas vouchers, bus tickets, rent and utility assistance, case management, veteran services, emergency disaster services, and much more.

The Salvation Army also participated in several other events during the holiday season. More than 19,000 gifts were distributed to 3,231 children in the area through a partnership with Toys for Tots, and 1,175 households received holiday food boxes, with an additional 888 individuals receiving grocery vouchers.

