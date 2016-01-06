Local family to make $100,000 donation to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital

SPRINGFIELD - HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital officials say they will receive a $100,000 donation from a local family on January 6.

Officials say the donation is being made by Mega and Chad DeFrain, and will benefit the HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The couple's daughter spent 119 days in the NICU, and is now a happy and healthy six-year-old.

Officials also say the DeFrains are happy to give the donation to the NICU that helped their family so much. The money will be used to help renovate and upgrade the NICU.

For more information on HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital, click here.