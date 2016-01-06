Mattoon Fire Department identifies cause of New Year's Eve fire

MATTOON - In an update to a story WAND brought you on January 1, the Mattoon Fire Department has identified the cause of a fire that damaged a building in the 1900 block of Wabash.

Mattoon Fire Department officials say the fire was caused by a short in an electrical junction box mounted on plywood walls. Officials add that the fire then ruptured a gas line, which led to a gas-fed fire.

No injuries were reported in this incident. A video of this fire was provided to WAND by a viewer. It may be viewed below: