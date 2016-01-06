A Passport To Board Planes?

UPDATE - In an update to a story WAND's Doug Wolfe brought to you on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced that all states, including Illinois, will have until January 22, 2018 to become compliant with the REAL ID Act in order for driver's licenses to be accepted as proper identification to board a commercial domestic flight.



USDHS officials say 23 states are currently fully compliant with the REAL ID Act, with five states and one territory; Illinois, Minnesota, New Mexico, Washington, and American Samoa, being listed as noncompliant.

Citizens can check the status of their state's compliance by visiting the USDHS website.

Decatur – Thanks to foot dragging by the state Illinois residents may soon have to have a passport to board domestic airline flights.

In 2005 Congress passed the Real ID Act. It was a recommendation of the 911 Commission that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.” While many states have complied, or are moving toward compliance, Illinois is among a handful of states that has not complied.

That means the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) could implement rules that would no longer allow Illinois driver’s licenses to be accepted for aircraft boarding. Instead, passengers from Illinois would have to produce a passport.

DHS says it will give states like Illinois a 120 day notice if it intends to implement the new procedures. Until then the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will continue to accept a valid Illinois driver’s license or a valid state identification card.

(Pictured: Ticket counter at the Decatur Airport)