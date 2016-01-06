Levi, Ray, and Shoup Make Donation to LLCC to Build Aviation Learning Center

Springfield - When it comes to airports and travel, there's more to the business than just getting passengers from Point A to Point B.

It also takes lots of work to maintain and repair airplanes.

With the help of a $850,000 donation from Levi, Ray, and Shoup, Lincoln Land Community College will have a permanent building to house its AMP program for air plane mechanic students at Lincoln Land Community College's airport hangar at Springfield's Lincoln Capital Airport.

For LRS president Dick Levi the reward is helping students gain real world experience.

"Honestly, LRS is fortunate to have the means to do something like this and it makes me really proud," Levi told guests at the LRS hangar on Wednesday.

For current and future students not only will this give them a new place to learn, it'll better prepare them for working in the real world.

The 5,200 square foot addition will start construction next spring and the building will hopefully be open for classes by next fall.