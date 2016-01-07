Powerball jackpot climbs to $675 million

ILLINOIS - Illinois Lottery officials have announced that the Powerball jackpot has increased to $675 million, the largest in U.S. history.

Officials say the jackpot was increased after lottery participants failed to guess Wednesday night's winning numbers: 02, 11, 47, 62, 63, and 17. However, more than 252,000 prizes, ranging in value from four dollars to $150,000, were awarded to Illinois residents during the drawing.

The Powerball jackpot starts at $40 million, and increases after each unsuccessful drawing. With a current amount of $675 million, a winner would be able to opt for the cash value option of $413.1 million before taxes. The odds of winning the jackpot stand at one in 292,201,338.

