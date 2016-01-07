2 arrested in connection with Powers Lane auto burglaries

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says two individuals have been arrested on January 7 in connection with multiple burglaries to vehicles in the area of Powers Lane.

Decatur police say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Powers Lane at about 2:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arriving, officers say two men ran from the scene, but were apprehended shortly after and taken to the Macon County Jail.

Police say the men are 21 and 22 years old, respectively. Their names have not yet been released.

Decatur police say multiple auto burglary victims were found in the area, and police reports were taken. Additionally, some of the stolen property was recovered, but some property that was found by police has not yet been claimed.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to call the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711. We will provide more information as it becomes available.