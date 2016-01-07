Motorists reminded to observe "Move Over Law"

ILLINOIS - Illinois State Police are reminding motorists to help keep others safe by following the "Move Over Law" when approaching emergency vehicles.

Authorities say the law, also known as Scott's Law in memory of Lieutenant Scott Gillen, requires motorists to reduce the speed of their vehicle and change lanes away from any emergency vehicle is giving a signal by displaying flashing or oscillating lights. In addition to authorized emergency vehicles, this law extends to maintenance vehicles and tow trucks.

Motorists who follow this law, as well as practice safe driving habits, help to reduce the risk of injury or death for officers, firefighters, EMTs, and other authorized workers.

For more information about Scott's Law, click here.