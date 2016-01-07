Decatur Park District hosting Baseball Instructional Clinic

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District has announced it will host a Baseball Instructional Clinic for children ages eight through 14 during the month of January.

Park district officials say the clinic will be held on Saturdays, from January 16 through January 30, at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. From 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., participants will improve their skills in throwing, base running, hitting, catching, and fielding.

This clinic will be led by Millikin University coaches and players. The cost to attend is $54, or $45 with a resident discount. For more information, call the Decatur Indoor Sports Center at (217) 429-3472.