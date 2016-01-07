Springfield police investigate December 21 hit and run

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a hit and run incident that happened on the city's north side on December 21.

Springfield police say at about 2:45 p.m., a red Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound on West Madison Street when it struck a motorcycle near the Walnut Street exit. Police also say the Prius continued eastbound and briefly stopped at the Walnut exit near Douglas Park before continuing onto the exit. The motorcyclist was hospitalized for treatment of injuries sustained in this incident.

The Springfield Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the driver. Authorities say the Prius should have damage near the rear wheel on the driver's side.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. We will provide more information as it becomes available.