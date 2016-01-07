Danville police make arrest in January 6 home invasion, stabbing

DANVILLE - The Danville Police Department has announced one man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion and stabbing that happened on January 6.

Danville police say officers, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and Dolton Police Department, arrested Dinero Scruggs, 34, at a hotel in Dolton late Wednesday night. According to a release from Danville police, Scruggs was wanted in connection with a home invasion in the 1300 block of West Williams Street that resulted in one person being stabbed.

Scruggs was taken to Cook County Jail, where he faces preliminary charges of home invasion and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Scruggs is being held on $500,000 bond.

This incident is still under investigation by the Danville Police Department. If you have any information about this home invasion, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.

