Cody Sedlock Ranked No. 36 in Baseball America's Top 100

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois right-hander Cody Sedlock came in at No. 36 in Baseball America's top 100 list, released this week.

The junior Sedlock posted a 4-0 record with a 4.02 ERA for the Big Ten Champion Illini, who set a program-high with a 50-10 record, reaching an NCAA Super Regional for the first time in history.

Sedlock is the No. 2 rated Big Ten pitcher on the list.

Illinois will look to the righty to fill a big void left by some now-departed Illini. Illinois' top-5 innings leaders from 2015 were either drafted, or are now playing in professional organizations across the country. That leaves Sedlock - with 31 1/3 innings pitched last year - as the most experienced returner.

Illinois opens the season on the road against Tulane on February 19.