Central Illinois farmer wins 2015 R.J. Vollmer Award for Sustainable Agriculture

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Department of Agriculture officials say a central Illinois farmer has won the 2015 R.J. Vollmer Award for Sustainable Agriculture.

IDOA officials say fifth-generation farmer Harold Wilken won the award for sustainable farming practices being used on his farm. Wilken, along with his wife, Sandy, and son, Ross, operate Janie's Farm, named in honor of Harold and Sandy's late daughter.

Officials also say 1,900 acres of Janie's Farm's 2,370 acres are USDA certified organic, with the remaining 470 acres in various stages of transition to organic. The farm produces several types of crops, such as seed corn, popcorn, soybeans, wheat, oats, black beans, pumpkins, and alfalfa.

Janie's Farm is located in Iroquois County. For more information on the farm's activities, visit Janie's Farm's Facebook page here.