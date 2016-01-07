EIU to host public forum on FCC Spectrum Auction

CHARLESTON - Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman is inviting central Illinois citizens to attend a public forum regarding the future of the WEIU-TV station and network.

According to a letter sent from WEIU General Manager Jack Neal, the FCC has asked several television stations throughout the nation, including WEIU, to volunteer to auction their frequencies. This action is being taken due to a U.S. Congress-approved plan to increase the country's digital connectivity and to free up bandwidth in specialized frequency bands.

Neal also says WEIU operates within the band that many of the auction's participants wish to acquire, and will likely no longer be broadcast on channel 50 once the auction is completed. Stations whose frequencies are acquired during these auctions will either be removed from the air within 60 days. Stations that are not sold will be moved to a lower frequency, and must rebuild their transmission facilities on those new channels within 39 months.

The auction is scheduled to begin on March 29. EIU officials say they will host a public forum from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Tarble Arts Center Atrium to discuss the FCC Spectrum auction.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.