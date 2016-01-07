Free Mental Health Youth First Aid Training in Champaign

Champaign- Do you know someone going through some mental health issues? Mental Health professionals say you are more likely to help someone experiencing a mental health crises or challenge, than someone having a heart attack.

Now Champaign is doing something to help young people facing these challenges. Members of the Champaign Community are invited to sign up for a free Youth Mental Health First Aid Training.

The training teaches a 5-step action plan to offer initial help to young people showing signs of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social, or self-help care. Anyone can take the 8-hour Youth Mental Health First Aid course, but it is ideally designed for adults who work with young people.

The sessions are:

Session 1: January 12 & 13, 4:00pm-8:00pm, Session 2: February 2 & 9, 4:00pm-8:00pm, Session 3: March 3 & 10, 4:00pm-8:00pm, Session 4: April 13 & 14, 4:00pm-8:00pm, Session 5: May 10 & 17, 4:00pm-8:00pm.

You do need to register.