DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a report of a body found near Fisherman's Wharf in Decatur Friday morning.

WAND crews on the scene report that police have placed a tarp around the body, and that the body appears to be just above the embankment.

Decatur Police Chief Brad Sweeney says the body is of a white male, estimated to be in his early 30s. Sweeney also tells WAND that it is not known at this time if foul play is involved.

WAND's Doug Wolfe is reporting that Macon County Coroner Michael Day is on scene.

We will provide more information to this breaking story as it becomes available.