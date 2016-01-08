Champaign County Sheriff's Office investigating burglaries in Savoy

SAVOY - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in its investigation of multiple burglaries to motor vehicles in Savoy.

Authorities say they have investigated more than 11 burglaries to motor vehicles since December 2015, with four of those reports happening in the area of the 100-to-400 blocks of East Paddock Drive between December 30 and January 2.

Deputies say cell phone chargers, cosmetics, loose change, and personal photographs were taken from the burglarized vehicles.

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to remove all valuables and lock their vehicles' doors when they are not in use. If you have any information about these burglaries, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.