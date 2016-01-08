Red Cross, other organizations team up to help Watseka flood victims

WATSEKA - The American Red Cross has announced that it will partner with other agencies to host a Multi-Agency Resource Center for Watseka-area flood victims.

Red Cross officials say the center will be located at 1658 East Walnut Street in Watseka, from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The Multi-Agency Resource Center, or MARC, provides several helpful tools for disaster victims in one convenient location.

Attendees will be able to create personal recovery plans, get help with paperwork, and locate assistance for their specific needs at this center. Agencies participating in this project include the Area Agency on Aging, Child Care Services of Champaign, Department of Insurance, Society of St. Vincent De Paul, Catholic Charities, and the Division of Rehabilitation Services of Danville.

For more information, visit the Red Cross' website by clicking here.