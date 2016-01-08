Taxpayers affected by floods receive extension on tax filings, payments

SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner has announced that penalties and interest will not be applied to taxpayers who are unable to file or pay on time due to the recent flooding disasters.

In a news release, Governor Rauner says this action will affect taxpayers in any of the following declared disaster counties: Alexander, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Cumberland, Douglas, Iroquois, Jackson, Jersey, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Menard, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Randolph, Richland, Sangamon, St. Clair, and Vermilion.

Officials say this action will apply for payments and returns due between December 23, 2015 and June 30, 2016. Citizens who will opt to mail in their deferred returns and payments are urged to write "Flood - December 2015" in red ink on the outside of the envelope and on each page of the tax filing.

If you have any questions, you can email the Illinois Department of Revenue at REV.DisasterRelief2015@illinois.gov.