UPDATED: Decatur police release information on recent deaths in city

MORE DETAILS – The Macon County Coroner has released the name of a man who was found dead in the 1500 block of South Franklin Street Road on Friday, January 8.

32-year-old William Franklin, of Decatur, has been identified by the Coroner. Franklin was found by lake construction workers near Fisherman’s Wharf on Friday morning at about 7:30 AM. His body was sent to the McLean County Coroner for an autopsy, who concluded there were no signs of trauma. Franklin’s death remains unclassified.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day told WAND News that Franklin’s toxicology results are still pending.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department has released new information on the deaths of two individuals that were reported on January 4 and January 8.

Decatur police also say officers responded to the area of Maffit and Cantrell for a report of a person lying in the street on January 4. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found a deceased man near the bus stop in the area. Officers say a witness reported seeing the man falling and hitting his head on the concrete bus stop bench. Decatur police say it was learned that the man had medical conditions that may have contributed to his death, and that the preliminary cause of death is cardiac arrest.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.