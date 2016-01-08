Champaign County authorities investigate home invasion, sexual assault

URBANA - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a home invasion and sexual assault that happened in Urbana on January 1.

Deputies say the incident happened at a home in the Northwood Mobile Home Park at about 6:00 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, authorities say a man forced his way inside the home with a knife, and demanded money and jewelry before sexually assaulting the victim. Deputies also say the victim's children were inside the home at the time of this incident.

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, standing about 5'6" tall with a thin build, and had a "short, Mohawk" style haircut with a mole on one of his cheeks. Deputies say the suspect was reported to have earrings in both ears, a "soft" voice, at least one tattoo in the area of his lower abdomen or hip, and may have been driving a white-colored truck with dark windows.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.