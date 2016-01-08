Rep. Rodney Davis will have special guest at State of the Union

Washington, DC – U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today announced he has invited Kimberly Wade of Jerseyville, Illinois to be his guest at this year’s State of the Union. Wade is the mother of Jonny Wade an eight-year-old boy who lost his battle with brain cancer this past Christmas Eve. Davis first met Jonny, his twin brother Jacky, and their parents Kimberly and Jon Wade last year and spoke on the house floor in support of their efforts to increase pediatric cancer research. Representative Davis is a member of the Childhood Cancer Caucus.

