Student Volunteers Needed at the Children's Museum of Illinois

Decatur, IL— The Children's Museum of Illinois will partner with the University of Illinois Extension Office and Macon County 4-H to partner with student volunteers from 7th through 12th grades.

The student volunteers are not only essential to the Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur, but will also develop unique skills in either the Junior Master Gardener or the Junior Educator volunteer tracks with these community partnerships.

With the new Junior Volunteer Program, students will receive training in related areas to their track, including child developmental stages, positive youth development, horticulture, and communication from Museum and 4-H professionals. Museum education staff will provide ongoing guidance and encouragement throughout the year.

Interested students are encouraged to apply now through the Museum’s website; the Junior Master Gardener track will begin in March and the Junior Educator track will begin in June.

Junior Volunteers must: Enter 7th - 12th grade in Fall 2016, commit to one 3-hour shift once a week during the summer, pay a $20 registration fee to 4-H for training, purchase a Museum T-shirt for $10 and attend mandatory training sessions.