Decatur Fire Department combat fire on city's southeast side

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched to a home on the city's southeast side Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Decatur Fire Department, fire crews were sent to a home in the 1500 block of Clay Street at about 8:47 a.m. Upon arriving, firefighters reported seeing light smoke coming from the home, and that when they entered the building, they found the fire had been contained to the dining room.

The fire was brought under control at about 10:20 a.m. The home sustained approximately $10,000 in damages. Fire officials say the home was vacant, and that no injuries or fatalities were reported in this incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.