Powerball Jackpot Now Increased To $900 Million

NATIONAL – Illinois Lottery officials say the jackpot for Powerball has been increased to $900 million before tonight’s scheduled drawing. The winner would receive an estimated $558 million, according to lottery officials, if they choose a lump-sum cash prize.

Jackpots start at $40 million and rises each time a winner is not chosen. The jackpot has been growing since November 4, 2015.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, January 6, drawing were: 02 – 11 – 47 – 62 – 63 and the Powerball number was 17. There was no winner in the jackpot on Wednesday evening, but more than 252,000 prizes ranging from $4 to $150,000 were won in Illinois. Lottery officials say the current overall odds of winning the jacket are one in 292,201,338.

According to NBC News, if no one claims the prize on Saturday, January 9, the next jackpot will rise to $1.3 billion.

NBC News also points out that when someone wins, it will be hard to remain anonymous as only Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and South Carolina still allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The drawing for the $900 million jackpot will take place at 9:59 PM Central Time on Saturday, January 9. Lottery drawings take place at that every Wednesday and Saturday. Winning numbers can be seen during WAND's 10 PM Newscast.

Further information about tickets can be found at the Illinois Lottery’s website.