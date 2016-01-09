Champaign Police seeking information in Fatal Bicycle Accident

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public’s help in gathering information on a fatal accident that caused a bicyclist to die from his injuries.

Officers responded to a call concerning an accident involving a bicyclist at 11:11 PM on Thursday, January 7. Authorities reported to the area of Olympian Drive, approximately 100 to 500 yards west of Market Street, searching for an injured subject. They located a cyclist that had sustained traumatic injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The injured man was transported by medical personnel to Carle Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Champaign authorities are currently investigating this incident. They are seeking information from anyone that may have been in the Olympian Drive and Market Street area between 10:45 PM to 11:11 PM on Thursday evening. Anyone who observed a male in dark colored clothing on a bicycle or witnessed an accident involving the cyclist at this location should contact authorities immediately.

Detectives say anyone with information should contact the Champaign Police Investigation Division at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.