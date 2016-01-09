Fire causes $100,000 worth of damage to Country Fair Self-Storage

CHAMPAIGN – Champaign and Urbana Fire Departments responded to a fire on Friday night that caused more than $100,000 in damages.

Crews were called to 619 North Country Fair Drive, which is home to Country Fair Self-Storage, at 6:50 PM on Friday, January 8. Fire personnel reported seeing heavy smoke coming from building G upon their arrival at the scene. 36 emergency response personnel then began efforts to suppress the blaze.

According to our partners at The News-Gazette, Chief Gary Ludwig said the fire was contained to six storage cubicles in building G, which is one of seven buildings on site.

The News-Gazette reports firefighters worked to control the fire for more than two hours. A second alarm went off at 7:41 PM. At that point, Champaign fire personnel called for assistance. Mary Schenk writes Urbana firefighters then reported to the scene with a ladder truck.

The fire was brought under control at 9:24 PM.

Chief Ludwig told The News-Gazette it is not clear what caused the fire, but it started somewhere on the south end of the building.

Currently, the loss to just the structure is reported to be more than $100,000. The building’s owner told The News-Gazette that tenants would be taking inventory of their own losses, but majority of the tenants do have renter’s or homeowner’s insurance.

This fire is still under investigation.

Sixteen pieces of fire, rescue and EMS equipment Champaign and Urbana Fire Departments and Arrow Ambulance responded to this fire.

