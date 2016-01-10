Illinois Upsets No. 20 Purdue 84-70

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Malcolm Hill scored 30 points and Kendrick Nunn added 22 to lead Illinois past No. 20 Purdue 84-70 on Sunday.

Hill and Nunn were a combined 17 for 27 from the field for the Illini (9-8, 1-3 Big Ten).

Nunn returned after missing Thursday's loss at Michigan State for the birth of his son. He started slowly but scored 18 points in the second half. That included a nine-point run to open the half and turn a 37-all tie into a 46-37 Illinois lead.

Purdue (14-3, 2-2) was led by Caleb Swanigan and P.J. Thompson with 12 points each.

Illinois big men Michael Finke and Maverick Morgan helped hold Purdue's two 7-footers, A.J. Hammons and Isaac Haas, to a combined 16 points.

Boilermakers forward Raphael Davis fouled out with 1:49 to play. He didn't score.