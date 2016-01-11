Scovill Zoo hosting volunteer training classes

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District has announced that volunteer training classes for Scovill Zoo will begin in early February.

Officials say these classes are for individuals who wish to volunteer at Scovill Zoo, and enjoy working with animals and people. The classes will be held on Tuesdays, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., from February 2 through April 5.

Participants will learn more about animal handling techniques, as well as biology at the zoo and instruction for various zoo volunteer duties. In order to participate, you need to be at least 18 years of age or older, and registration, an interview, and background checks are required.

These classes will be free and open to the public, but you must schedule an interview by January 25. For more information, call Scovill Zoo at (217) 421-7435 or visit Scovill Zoo's website by clicking here.