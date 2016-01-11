Champaign Fire Department battles early morning fire at Great Value Storage

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Fire Department says a building on the city's north side was damaged by a fire late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Authorities say Champaign firefighters were sent to the 2200 block of North Market Street at about 11:55 p.m. on January 10 for a report of a fire at Great Value Storage. Upon arriving, firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the leasing office, and immediately began suppressing the fire.

@ChampaignFire has a working fire at 2208 N Market pic.twitter.com/urlggMUeHs — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) January 11, 2016

The Champaign Fire Department says 27 emergency responders were on scene to battle the fire, and that the fire was brought under control at about 12:19 a.m. The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation, and officials say the damage to the building is estimated to be about $65,000.

Central Illinois residents are being reminded by the Champaign Fire Department to make sure they have a working smoke alarm in their home, and to have and practice a home escape plan in case of fire.

Image courtesy of the Champaign Fire Department