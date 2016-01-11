Champaign Fire Department battles early morning fire at Great Value Storage

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Fire Department says a building on the city's north side was damaged by a fire late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Authorities say Champaign firefighters were sent to the 2200 block of North Market Street at about 11:55 p.m. on January 10 for a report of a fire at Great Value Storage.  Upon arriving, firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the leasing office, and immediately began suppressing the fire.

The Champaign Fire Department says 27 emergency responders were on scene to battle the fire, and that the fire was brought under control at about 12:19 a.m.  The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation, and officials say the damage to the building is estimated to be about $65,000.

Central Illinois residents are being reminded by the Champaign Fire Department to make sure they have a working smoke alarm in their home, and to have and practice a home escape plan in case of fire.

