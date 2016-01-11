U.S. EPA reminding citizens to test their homes for radon gas

ILLINOIS - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is reminding central Illinois citizens to get their homes tested for radon gas during National Radon Action Month in January.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the nation, and the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. Iroquois County Public Health Department Director of Environmental Health Terry Eimen says radon causes about 21,000 deaths from lung cancer each year, with 2,900 of those deaths coming from individuals who have never smoked.

Eimen says all homes, even new ones, should be tested for radon, as it is colorless, odorless, and tasteless. Radon is radioactive gas that is released from the natural decay of uranium found in rock, soil, and water.

Eimen also says free radon test kits can be found at the Iroquois County Public Health Department, while supplies last. For more information about National Radon Action Month, visit the U.S. EPA's website here, or the Illinois Department of Public Health's website here.