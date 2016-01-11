Powerball jackpot soars to $1.4 billion

CHICAGO - Illinois residents ages 18 and older will have the chance to win more than $1 billion dollars during the Powerball drawing on January 13.

Lottery officials say the jackpot has increased to $1.4 billion following Saturday night's drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, 15 players in Illinois matched four, earning them $50,000. The current jackpot is the largest single prize lottery jackpot in history.

Wednesday's #Powerball jackpot has bumped to a historic $1,400,000,000! Don't miss out, get your ticket today! pic.twitter.com/wGEh3gIaU0 — Illinois Lottery (@IllinoisLottery) January 11, 2016

Powerball lottery drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday, and the results can be seen during the WAND News at 10 newscast on those days. For more information about tickets, visit the Illinois Lottery's website here.