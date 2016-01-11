St. Anthony’s Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Dept. to move to Sports Complex

EFFINGHAM – HSHS St. Anthony’s Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness department is prepping for their move to the Richard E. Workman Sports Complex at the end of January.

Starting Thursday, January 28, St. Anthony’s outpatient Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy services will be moving to their new, larger area in the Sports Complex. This move will also stretch to Friday, January 29. Outpatient therapy services are scheduled to begin being available on February 1.

Despite this shift in the location of outpatient therapy services, hospital inpatients will still receive therapy services at the main St. Anthony’s complex with their team of therapists.

Once the move is complete, outpatient therapy recipients will be able to register for their therapy appointments in the Physical Rehab and Wellness department at the Sports Complex. They will no longer have to go to the hospital to register, nor will they need to sign up for a membership at the Sports Complex to use the hospital’s services there.

The collaboration with the Effingham Park District at the Sports Complex is also allowing St. Anthony’s to expand their therapy services. Hospital officials have been working on plans with the Park District for 18 months.

Staff will have use of the complex’s future pool’s Lazy River portion for two hours each morning on weekdays. This will allow staff to provide aquatic therapy to patients. Physical therapy staff are currently receiving aquatic therapy training in preparation for this feature at the facility.

St. Anthony’s officials also say they will be providing more information about this transition to their current outpatient therapy patients and local physicians’ offices in January.

Further information about St. Anthony’s Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness services is available by contacting Director of Rehab and Wellness Candy Jansen by phone at 217-347-1243 or by visiting the hospital’s web site.

(Picture of team provided by HSHS St. Anthony's.)