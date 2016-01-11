Zoo gets new exam room

DECATUR - Workers are building a larger, updated animal examination room at Scovill Zoo.

Last week, crews from the Decatur Park District began tearing out the walls of the zoo’s old examination room and an adjacent room, part of a process that will create a new exam room with twice as much space as the old one.

Money for the project was donated by a longtime volunteer said education and volunteer coordinator Maggie Duewerth.

Animals at the zoo undergo routine veterinary care every other week, and the new examination room will not only allow for better care but will give more room for the students who accompany visiting veterinarians.

“We use a veterinarian from the (University of Illinois),” Duewerth said. “He comes and brings students from the U of I as well. They use it as sort of a training area, so with the expanded exam room, there’ll be more room for more students.”

Work on the new exam room is expected to wrap up in about a month.