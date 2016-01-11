American Red Cross opening Multi-Agency Resource Center in Kincaid

KINCAID – The American Red Cross announces it will be partnering with local agencies to host a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) for flood victims in the Kincaid area.

Red Cross officials say a MARC is a “one-stop shop” to help residents access disaster recovery resources.

“Residents in the Kincaid area have been hit hard by the flooding, and we want to encourage them to come to the MARC for help,” says Betsy Pratt, Regional CEO for the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region.

Trained Red Cross caseworkers will be available at Kincaid’s MARC to help people create personal recovery plans, understand paperwork and locate assistance for their specific disaster-caused needs. Representatives from the government, nonprofit and faith-based disaster relief organizations will also be on hand to assist flood survivors.

Some agencies participating in the MARC include: the American Legion, American Red Cross, Area Agency on Aging, Christian County Family & Community Resource Center, Community Mission Center, Department of Human Services – Rehabilitation, Department of Insurance, Midland Ministries Association, Salvation Army and State’s Attorney General.

Individuals and families can meet with agencies for referrals and information on long-term recovery services to assist in their recovery. There will also be onsite childcare and the building is handicap accessible.

The MARC will be open from 10 AM to 7 PM on Wednesday, January 13, at the American Legion Post 905, located at 800 Railroad Avenue in Kincaid, Illinois.