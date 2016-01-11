1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 121 Monday afternoon.

ISP officials say the crash happened at about 1:32 p.m. on Illinois Route 121, just north of Montrose blacktop. According to the preliminary investigation, troopers say a 2000 Toyota Sienna XLE was traveling north on 121 when it struck a guard rail on the east side of the road, then a guard rail on the west side of the road, before crossing both lanes and striking a tree head-on.

Authorities say the driver, identified as Greenup resident Meghan Rashid, 30, was later pronounced dead. No other passengers were in the vehicle with Rashid.

This crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police. We will provide more information as it becomes available.