Sangamon County Circuit Clerk Can Now Handle Some Passport needs

SPRINGFIELD – The Sangamon County Circuit Clerk can now take care of your passport needs.

Previously you could only do it at the federal level in Chicago. The photo service is also right there in the office.

The circuit clerk says it's timely, just in case Illinois residents end up needing passports to fly if state driver’s licenses eventually are not accepted. The office can now handle passport renewals as well.

The Circuit Clerk's office is holding a pair of passport events in Chatham on January 23 and 30. Check out the Circuit Clerk's website for more information.