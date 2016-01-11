Champaign Fire Dept. responds to Maple St. House Fire

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Fire Department reports personnel responded to a working fire at 312 West Maple Street on Monday, January 11, at 6:26 PM.

26 emergency response personnel responded to the call from Champaign Fire and Arrow Ambulance. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor and attic area of the residence. Crews worked to extinguish the fire for at least an hour and a half.

12 pieces of fire, rescue and EMS equipment were on scene, with Lieutenant Tyler Funk serving as commanding officer for this incident. Meanwhile, the Champaign Police Department provided traffic control, and Champaign Public Works provided barricades and salt for road surfaces.

Fire officials say an estimated $125,000 worth of damage was done to the structure and its contents. No residents or firefighters were injured during the incident.

The origin and cause of this fire are currently undetermined. The investigation is ongoing.

The Champaign Fire Department encourages all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence. They also say residents should have a home escape plan that they have practiced.