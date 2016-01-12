Decatur police make arrest following January 11 pursuit

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says one person has been arrested after allegedly leading police officers on a pursuit on January 11.

Authorities say Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit Detective Chad Larner and Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Roseman conducted stopped a vehicle on Interstate 72 near mile marker 144 for a traffic violation. Decatur police say the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and that the driver allegedly failed to show the officer his driver's license, then drove away from the scene when asked to step out of the vehicle.

Authorities also say the vehicle was allegedly traveling at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour, and that the chase was stopped once the driver entered Decatur. However, officers say they continued to watch the vehicle, and noticed that it drove to a dead end road near Moundford and Spring Creek before leaving the roadway and entering a field.

Decatur police say the driver allegedly jumped out of the car while it was still moving, and ran from the area. Police also say the driver continued to run from police, disregarding commands to "stop," and was eventually apprehended by Detective Larner's police K9 named "Neko."

Authorities say about 3.3 pounds of suspected marijuana was found in the trunk of the vehicle, which had crashed into a fence. The driver, identified as a 26-year-old individual, received medical treatment for a dog bite, and was taken to Macon County Jail. The driver faces preliminary charges of manufacture/delivery of marijuana, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting a peace officer.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.