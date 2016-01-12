Gateway Warrior Foundation donates $75,000 to This Able Veteran

CARBONDALE - Officials from This Able Veteran say they have received a $75,000 donation from the Gateway Warrior Foundation of St. Louis.

Officials say the donation will allow the Carbondale-based organization to help provide a new lease on life for several American veterans. Another donation of $50,000 was given by the Gateway Warrior Foundation of St. Louis to This Able Veteran in 2014.

This Able Veteran aims to help veterans by providing them with specially trained service dogs at no charge. These dogs assist veterans as they overcome a wide variety of physical or psychological injuries. The cost to purchase properly train each dog is approximately $25,000, with no cost incurred by the veteran. The donation will allow three veterans to be paired with new service dogs.

The Gateway Warrior Foundation was founded by several St. Louis executives in order to provide support to wounded veterans. The $50,000 donation was just one of many, as the foundation donated more than $70,000 to other causes.