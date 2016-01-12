U of I bans hoverboards inside facilities

URBANA - University of Illinois officials have announced that "hoverboards" will no longer be allowed inside any University-owned, leased, occupied, or controlled property beginning on January 18, 2016.

Officials say this new policy will be in effect until concerns regarding defective power supplies inside the devices are resolved. According to the University of Illinois News Bureau, alerts have been issued by the Consumer Protection Safety Commission and National Fire Protection Association in regards to a potential fire hazard related to the hoverboard's power supply.

Under the new policy, individuals will no longer be allowed to use, store, carry, or charge hoverboards inside any campus facilities. However, hoverboards may still be used in outdoor areas.