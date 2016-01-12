High school students, parents invited to FAFSA and College information night

DECATUR - The Education Coalition of Macon County is inviting high school students and their parents to attend a FAFSA and College information night on January 20, 2016.

The informational event will be held at Millikin University's ADM Scovill Hall Room 005 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. During this event, students and parents will be able to learn more about applying for financial aid, as well as receive information about scholarships and the admissions process at Millikin University and Richland Community College.

Students will also be able to fill out and submit their FAFSA with an ISAC Representative during the event, so those that wish to do so are encouraged to bring all necessary documents. Additionally, everyone in attendance will be entered to win a $250 gift card to Staples.

This event is free and open to the public. Officials are requesting that you register for this event by emailing info@edco4kids.org or by calling (217) 429-3000.

For more information, visit the Education Coalition of Macon County's website by clicking here.