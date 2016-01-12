Decatur Park District hosting Lacrosse Skills Clinic

DECATUR - Central Illinois children, ages eight through 15, who wish to learn how to play the "fastest game on two feet" are invited to attend the Decatur Park District's Lacrosse Skills Clinic, starting on January 23.

Decatur Park District officials say this clinic will be held at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturdays, from January 23 until February 13. Participants will learn about passing, catching, shooting, scoring, cradling and scooping, and more from Illinois State University players and coaches.

The fee to participate in this clinic is $62, or $52 with a resident discount. All who participate will receive a free T-shirt, and all necessary equipment will be provided. For more information, call Tony Albertina at (217) 429-3472.