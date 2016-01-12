Roll over crash on I-55/I-72 ramp causes temporary closure

SANGAMON COUNTY - Illinois State Police say a ramp from Interstate 55 Northbound to Interstate 72 Eastbound is closed due to a roll over crash involving a truck-tractor semi-trailer.

Authorities say this incident happened at about 2:00 p.m. The ramp will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution, and seek alternate routes at this time. We will provide more information as it becomes available.