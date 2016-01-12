Riverdale man arrested on Numerous Charges in Mattoon

MATTOON – Deputy Chief Jason Taylor, with the Mattoon Police, reports officers arrested a Riverdale man on numerous charges the morning of Monday, January 11.

20-year-old Kenneth W. Moultrie, of Riverdale, was arrested by Mattoon Police at 10:32 AM on Monday morning.

Authorities say Moultrie has been charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Theft, Reckless Driving, Aggravated Battery and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident for an incident that took place the previous day, January 10, at 1:43 AM.

The charges allege Moultrie was in possession of a stolen vehicle when he was also participating in an illicit drug transaction. Authorities allege Moultrie stole product from the victim and attempted to speed away in the stolen vehicle. The person Moultrie allegedly stole from became entangled in the open window of the car as Moultrie sped away.

As Moultrie allegedly continued to drive down the street, he also dragged the victim along with the car and repeatedly punched the other man in the face. Moultrie’s vehicle then came to a stop when he allegedly ran off the roadway and struck a tree. He then exited the car and fled the scene on foot.

The victim was later treated at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for facial injuries.

A second victim, who authorities say was in the back seat of Moultrie’s stolen car, was also taken to the health center for treatment of broken bones within his face as a result of the car crash.

Moultrie was located the next morning, arrested and taken to the Coles County Jail.